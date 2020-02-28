UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two South Africans Contaminated By Coronavirus In Japan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

Two South Africans contaminated by coronavirus in Japan

Two South Africans were contaminated by the new coronavirus while serving as crew members aboard a cruise ship that was quarantined for three weeks in Japan, officials said Friday

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Two South Africans were contaminated by the new coronavirus while serving as crew members aboard a cruise ship that was quarantined for three weeks in Japan, officials said Friday.

The pair, the first South Africans confirmed to have the virus, are being cared for in Japan but they do not show symptoms of the illness linked to COVID-19, South Africa's health ministry said.

The government was informed by Tokyo that there were 12 South African crew members working on the Princess Diamond cruise ship when it was hit by COVID-19, and that two had tested positive, the ministry said.

"They are currently being treated in Japan and the latest reports indicate that they are currently asymptomatic.

" Until now, no one in South Africa has been officially confirmed to have the virus.

The authorities in Pretoria announced Thursday that the 132 of their citizens will be repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

Officially, only three people have been contaminated on the African continent -- one in Egypt, one in Algeria and one in Nigeria. None has died.

The new coronavirus has contaminated more than 80,000 people and cost the lives of nearly 3,000 people worldwide, the vast majority in China, according to the latest tally by AFP based on official sources.

Related Topics

China Egypt Died Wuhan Tokyo Pretoria Algeria Japan South Africa Nigeria From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Injured Haris Rauf to be replaced by Salman Irshad

39 seconds ago

A statistical first week’s round-up of HBL PSL 2 ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa hit record total, England march on at ..

59 seconds ago

Court allows auction of Shehbaz's son-in-law prope ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

1 minute ago

Fawad Ch asks KP govt not to be under pressure abo ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.