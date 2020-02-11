UrduPoint.com
Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases In K-P Declared Clear

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:41 PM

Two suspected cases of Coronavirus in K-P have been declared clear.According to provincial health department, suspected Coronavirus cases were reported in district Swabi and Swat after that sample of suspected patients have been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for tests

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Two suspected cases of Coronavirus in K-P have been declared clear.According to provincial health department, suspected Coronavirus cases were reported in district Swabi and Swat after that sample of suspected patients have been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for tests.

Federal government has decided to launch National Action Plan related to Coronavirus upon which consultation will be done with provinces and other concerned quarters.

.Special counters have been set up at airports of Pakistan for diagnosis and prevention of Coronavirus.He said screening will be done of Chinese coming to Pakistan through these special counters.On the other hand, Federal government has imposed ban over the import of animals and birds in order to stop Coronavirus.It is vital to mention here that till now 1000 people have died due to Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city of China and this virus has been confirmed in thousands of people.

