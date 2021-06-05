Two women succumb to pandemic in Multan

Coronavirus claimed lives of another two patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Saturday

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Irshad Bibi (57) and Kusar Bibi (55) died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 141 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 46 were tested positive and 58 negative, while reports of rest of patients still pending.