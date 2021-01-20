UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoid Affecting Millions Of People Annually Across Globe Annually

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:21 PM

Typhoid affecting millions of people annually across globe annually

Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Imran Rafiq on Wednesday said that typhoid fever is affecting an estimated 12 to 33 million people per year across the globe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Imran Rafiq on Wednesday said that typhoid fever is affecting an estimated 12 to 33 million people per year across the globe.

Talking to APP, he said that the disease is endemic in many developing countries like Indian subcontinent, Asia, Africa, central and South America.

According to the details, a two-weeks anti Typhoid campaign will be launched from February 1 in the district wherein kids from nine months to 15 months will be vaccinated.

Over one million kids of 56 Urban Union Councils of the district will be injected vaccine including Shujabad, Jalalpur and Qadirpur Raan, report said.

Dr Imran, said that the organisms are usually spread by ingestion of contaminated food or water, adding that in developed countries infection is usually associated with international travel, although food borne outbreak does occur.

He informed that the symptoms of the disease is diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain followed by chills, diaphoresis (sweating) headache, anorexia, cough, weakness, sore throat, muscle pain, dizziness, delirium or psychosis, prior to the onset of fever, he informed.

Dr Rafiq noted that mortality rates of typhoid fever are less than 1 pc in developed countries and 10 to 30 pc in developing countries as a result of delayed treatment.

Diagnosis of typhoid fever requires isolation of the organism from culture of blood (50 to 70% ) sensitive or bone marrow which is more than 90% sensitive, he informed.

/395

Related Topics

India Africa Water Shujabad February From Asia Blood Million

Recent Stories

European Commission President Delighted With US Re ..

56 seconds ago

China's Jiangsu builds more NEV chargers in rural ..

58 seconds ago

China's Guizhou builds over 20,000 5G base station ..

59 seconds ago

Facial Paralysis After Pfizer Vaccine Is Rare Comp ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

22 minutes ago

Root, Pant soar in Test Rankings

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.