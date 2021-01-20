Typhoid affecting millions of people annually across globe annually

Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Imran Rafiq on Wednesday said that typhoid fever is affecting an estimated 12 to 33 million people per year across the globe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Imran Rafiq on Wednesday said that typhoid fever is affecting an estimated 12 to 33 million people per year across the globe.

Talking to APP, he said that the disease is endemic in many developing countries like Indian subcontinent, Asia, Africa, central and South America.

According to the details, a two-weeks anti Typhoid campaign will be launched from February 1 in the district wherein kids from nine months to 15 months will be vaccinated.

Over one million kids of 56 Urban Union Councils of the district will be injected vaccine including Shujabad, Jalalpur and Qadirpur Raan, report said.

Dr Imran, said that the organisms are usually spread by ingestion of contaminated food or water, adding that in developed countries infection is usually associated with international travel, although food borne outbreak does occur.

He informed that the symptoms of the disease is diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain followed by chills, diaphoresis (sweating) headache, anorexia, cough, weakness, sore throat, muscle pain, dizziness, delirium or psychosis, prior to the onset of fever, he informed.

Dr Rafiq noted that mortality rates of typhoid fever are less than 1 pc in developed countries and 10 to 30 pc in developing countries as a result of delayed treatment.

Diagnosis of typhoid fever requires isolation of the organism from culture of blood (50 to 70% ) sensitive or bone marrow which is more than 90% sensitive, he informed.

