Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) Campaign Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:28 PM

Typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) campaign concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Community Foundation's chief Executive Javed Hussain has told that his non-profit organization mobilized some 6,265 refusal cases during the 13-day typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) campaign.

According to him, during the Expended Program for Immunization (EPI) launched campaign the vaccination teams confronted the refusal cases from the government and private schools as well as from the communities.

He informed that the number of refusal cases from the schools which were successfully mobilized for the vaccination was 2,946.

Hussain said for the first time TCV immunization campaign was launched in Hyderabad in collaboration with the UNICEF and World Health Organization.

The children and young people aged between 8 months to 15 years were immunized.

