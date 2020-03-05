UrduPoint.com
UAE Calls On Citizens To Avoid Traveling Abroad Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:52 PM

UAE Calls on Citizens to Avoid Traveling Abroad Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media

The Emirati Health Ministry urged all of the country's citizens and foreign residents to avoid traveling abroad due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the state news agency WAM reported on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Emirati Health Ministry urged all of the country's citizens and foreign residents to avoid traveling abroad due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, the health ministry said that preventive measures would be taken upon people's return from abroad, including putting them under quarantine at home.

The UAE authorities also declared that they would close all secondary and higher education institutions starting from March 8.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to register coronavirus cases � so far a total of 28 � but the disease has already spread to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. North Africa and the middle East, including Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran, have also reported infections.

