UAE Confirms 294 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Approaches 1,800 - Health Ministry

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed 294 new cases of the coronavirus across the country, with the total number of people infected having reached 1,799, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020)

The health authorities have also announced the recovery of 19 people infected with the COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 144.

The death toll in the country has risen to 10, the ministry added.

In the meantime, the global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by some 82,000 over the past day, reaching 1,133,758 COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization showed on Saturday.

The death count stands at 62,784 people, with over 5,700 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard.