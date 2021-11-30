(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The UAE has approved Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light as a universal booster shot for all the vaccines against the coronavirus used in the Arab nation, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) of UAE as a universal booster shot for all the vaccines against coronavirus that are used in the country," the RDIF said in a statement.

"Booster dose is available to all residents aged 18+ and can be applied six months after the second dose of any other vaccine administered in UAE," the statement read.