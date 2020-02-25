UrduPoint.com
UAE Halts Iran Flights, Cargo Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:15 PM

The United Arab Emirates suspended all passenger and cargo flights to Iran on Tuesday in what it said was a precaution against the coronavirus

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates suspended all passenger and cargo flights to Iran on Tuesday in what it said was a precaution against the coronavirus.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority "suspended all passenger flights and cargo to and from Iran starting today and for one week that can be renewed," a statement carried by the official WAM news agency said.

The decision is a precautionary measure undertaken by the UAE to ensure strict monitoringand prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus, the statement said.

