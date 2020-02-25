UAE halts Iran flights, cargo over coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates suspended all passenger and cargo flights to Iran on Tuesday in what it said was a precaution against the coronavirus

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority "suspended all passenger flights and cargo to and from Iran starting today and for one week that can be renewed," a statement carried by the official WAM news agency said.

The decision is a precautionary measure undertaken by the UAE to ensure strict monitoringand prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus, the statement said.