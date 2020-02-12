UAE Has Enough Tools, Personnel to Counter Spread of Coronavirus - Health Minister

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the strategic supply of essential testing kits and tools necessary to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, UAE Minister of Health Abderrahman bin Muhammad al-Oweis said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the strategic supply of essential testing kits and tools necessary to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, UAE Minister of Health Abderrahman bin Muhammad al-Oweis said.

"[The UAE] was one of the first states to receive sufficient stocks of special kits for detecting the presence of the new coronavirus ... The UAE was proactive in demand, in follow-through and in research," the health minister said at a Federal National Council session.

The minster also quelled fears of a lack of necessary medical supplies, saying that the UAE had stockpiled everything from gloves to goggles to masks.

He also noted that ample personnel from various fields are involved in the situation.

"The number of people working on this matter around the clock is 500 people, every day, and p[they] represent various fields," al-Oweis said.

On Tuesday, an Indian national became the eighth person to test positive for the coronavirus just a day after the health ministry announced its first coronavirus recovery.

The new strain of coronavirus � recently given the official name, COVID-2019 � was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. In China alone, the virus has already left more than 1,000 people dead and over 44,000 infected.