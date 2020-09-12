UrduPoint.com
UAF Hold Walk Against Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:02 PM

UAF hold walk against dengue

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Saturday hold a walk to create awareness among people about dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Saturday hold a walk to create awareness among people about dengue.

Prof Dr Asif Tanvir, Vice Chancellor UAF, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Khan, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Sarfraz Hasan, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dean Faculty of food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Butt, and others participated in the walk.

On this occasion, Dr Asif Tanvir said people should play an active role for eradicating breeding points of mosquitoes in and around their residences.

He said the government had in time launched the anti-dengue campaign and it would surely help in elimination dengue larvae.

Chairman Entomology Department Prof Dr Sohail Ahmad also spoke and highlightedsteps that were helpful in dengue eradication.

