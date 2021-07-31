UrduPoint.com

Uganda Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Decline Of Cases

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday eased the nationwide lockdown restrictions following the decline of daily COVID-19 cases in the east African country

Ministry of health figures show that COVID-19 cases have reduced from over 1,000 cases registered daily in June to about 70 cases daily now.

Museveni said in a televised address after 42 days of a re-imposed lockdown, that public transport will resume on Aug. 2 but with 50 percent passenger capacity. Private transport was also reopened but vehicles will only be allowed to carry three people including the driver.

"No air conditioning is allowed in all public transport. Transport associations are directed to self-regulate themselves," said Museveni.

"The Boda bodas [commercial motorcycle riders] are now allowed to carry one passenger but must stop moving at 6 p.

m.," said Museveni.

All public gatherings including places of worship remain closed over the next 60 days. Wedding and burial ceremonies are allowed to take place but with only 20 people in attendance.

Schools, tertiary institutions and universities also remain closed with the exception of medical schools that will soon reopen after the ministry of education announces the opening procedures.

The president said shopping malls and business centers are reopened but they must adhere to the standard operating procedures on the prevention of COVID-19.

The night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. remains in place, according to Museveni.

"Indoor games, music concerts and comedy shows remain closed for another 42 days. The artists are encouraged to hold their concerts online," said Museveni.

