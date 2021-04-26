UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Of Over 1.4 Mln Refugees

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Uganda starts COVID-19 vaccination of over 1.4 mln refugees

Uganda has rolled out a major COVID-19 vaccination targeting 1.4 million refugees to contain the spread of the virus in the country's crowded refugee re-settlements, a UN refugee agency spokesperson said Sunday

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Uganda has rolled out a major COVID-19 vaccination targeting 1.4 million refugees to contain the spread of the virus in the country's crowded refugee re-settlements, a UN refugee agency spokesperson said Sunday.

Wendy Daphne Kasujja, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Uganda, said in a statement sent to Xinhua that at least 1 million refugees will be inoculated against COVID-19 in the ongoing phase one vaccination exercise.

"UNHCR is grateful to Uganda for the inclusion of refugees in the COVID-19 country response and vaccination plan," said Kasujja.

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees, mainly from neighboring South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi.

At least 398 refugees have tested positive for the novel corona-virus, with 384 recoveries and 7 deaths in the settlements since the outbreak was reported in March last year, according to UNHCR figures.

Some 289 refugee humanitarian workers tested positive for COVID-19, with 287 recoveries and 1 death across the 13 refugee hosting districts in the country.

"We have considered refugees among the priority categories in our COVID-19 vaccination campaign," said Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson for the ministry of health.

"We are vaccinating the refugees to ensure we reduce the severity of the disease in the refugee settlements," he said.

Uganda launched the first phase of the corona-virus vaccination campaign on March 10, targeting more than 21.9 million people who face the highest risk of the infection in the country. This includes health workers, teachers, elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, as well as refugees.

As of Sunday, a total of 274,217 people had received their first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the ministry of health statistics.

Related Topics

United Nations Burundi Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda March Sunday From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

2 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

2 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Two drowned in pond

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.