Uganda starts mandatory COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers

Uganda on Saturday started mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming travelers, according to the country's air transport regulator

KAMPALA, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Uganda on Saturday started mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming travelers, according to the country's air transport regulator.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) said in a statement that five PCR test machines with a capacity to test 300 samples per hour have been installed at the Entebbe International Airport.

A notice has been given to airmen communicating details of mandatory testing requirements to all airlines, the UCAA said.

The measures are intended to curb a further importation of the deadly coronavirus variants into the country, curb further transmission and guard against a third wave, Ugandan authorities said.

The country has previously been only testing passengers from high-risk countries.