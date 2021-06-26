UrduPoint.com
Uganda To Refill 25,000 Oxygen Medical Cylinders Daily Amid Rising Demand From COVID-19 Patients

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced plans to start refilling 25,000 oxygen cylinders daily to meet the rising demand from COVID-19 patients

KAMPALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced plans to start refilling 25,000 oxygen cylinders daily to meet the rising demand from COVID-19 patients.

Museveni was speaking Friday at the country's national prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic held at State House Entebbe, 40 km south of the capital Kampala.

The president said regional and national referral hospitals will refill the cylinders through installed oxygen plants to keep pace with the novel coronavirus patients.

Uganda is facing a nationwide medical oxygen shortage due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in High Dependency Units and Intensive Care Units.

"Right now the numbers (of COVID-19 patients) are more than triple than our production," said Diana Atwine, permanent secretary at the ministry of health.

