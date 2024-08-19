Open Menu

UHS Approves MBBS Annual Exam Schedule

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2024 | 02:22 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2024) University of Health Sciences' (UHS) Board of Studies in Medicine on Monday approved the annual examination schedule for MBBS.

The decision was made in the 50th meeting, with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The representatives of the affiliated government and private medical college principals, including the board's convener, Prof Dr Sardar Al-Farid Zafar graced the occasion.

WHAT IS ANNUAL SCHEDULE OF MBBS EXAMS?

It was decided that the First Professional MBBS annual exams will commence in the last week of December, while the Second Professional MBBS annual exams are scheduled for the last week of January 2025. The Third Professional MBBS annual exams will be held in the third week of December 2024, and the Fourth Professional MBBS exams in the second week of January 2025. Additionally, the final Professional MBBS annual exams are set to take place in the first week of February 2025.

The examination schedule was developed based on feedback received from all affiliated medical colleges, which provided information regarding the commencement and conclusion of MBBS classes.

A minimum of nine months of the academic year must be completed by the colleges for students to be eligible to appear in the exams, followed by one month for exam preparation.

The meeting also agreed that, in accordance with the Supreme Court's judgement, students who fail the supplementary exams cannot legally proceed to the next class. Moreover, it was decided that the identity of external examiners in practical exams will be kept completely confidential, even from the college administration.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore stated that practical/clinical exams will be conducted within three weeks of the final written exam. He further remarked, "The day I achieve an exemption from UK or US licensing exams for our degrees, I will consider it a true success." He also instructed the principals to ensure that their colleges publish the fines policy in their respective prospectuses.

