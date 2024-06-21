UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The spokesperson of the varsity says the academic calendars will apply to both the University and its affiliated colleges.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) held a joint meeting of the Boards of Studies in Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, on Friday.

During the meeting, the academic calendars containing the admission schedules for BS Allied Health Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy programs were approved.

These academic calendars will apply to both the University and its affiliated colleges. According to the Calendar, admissions for the fall semester will be advertised by July 15. The entry test will be conducted in the first week of August. The first merit list will be released in mid-August, and admissions for BS and Doctor of Pharmacy will be completed by September 30.

Fall semester classes will begin on October 1, with the first semester courses completed by February 8. Final exams for the first semester will start on February 17.

Spring semester admissions will begin in January, with classes starting in April. Colleges will be able to admit students twice a year for BS programs, depending on their available resources. However, admissions for the pharmacy program will be held once a year.

UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Nadia Naseem, Registrar Ms. Kiran Fatima, and heads of affiliated institutions were present at the meeting.