UHS College Of Pharmacy Approved

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 17, 2023 | 03:01 PM

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

Admission for the Pharm D program has been allowed for 100 seats.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2023) The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to initiate the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D.) degree program from this year at the College of Pharmacy, University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Admission for the Pharm D program has been allowed for 100 seats. This approval was granted in the 60th meeting of the council.

UHS Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, congratulated the faculty while appreciating the efforts of Pharmacy department's head Professor Haji Muhammad Shoaib.

UHS VC announced that in the upcoming days, the admissions for the five-year Doctor of Pharmacy program will be officially opened.

Highlighting the prestige of UHS in medical education, Professor Rathore emphasized that the pharmacy program will uphold the same high standards.

He further expressed that the advancement of clinical pharmacy will be given paramount importance in the implementation of this program.

