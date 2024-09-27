Open Menu

UHS Declares MDCAT 2024 Results: Two Female Students Ace With 99.5% Marks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:17 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2024) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore announced the results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 on Friday.

The test, held on 22 September, is a prerequisite for admissions into medical and dental colleges.

A total of 56,519 candidates appeared for the MDCAT in Punjab, out of which 48,051 secured more than 55% marks, while 51,018 candidates achieved over 50%. The highest score recorded was 199 out of 200, equivalent to 99.50%. The top position was jointly secured by two female students, Zainab Munir, daughter of Munir Ahmad Qadir, and Iqra, daughter of Muhammad Azam, both appeared from Lahore, who scored 199 marks each.

According to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regulations, the minimum passing marks for medical admissions are set at 55%, while for dental college admissions, candidates must score at least 50%.

The results are available on the UHS website at www.uhs.edu.pk.

Prior to the announcement of the results, UHS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, expressed his gratitude to the university staff for successfully conducting the MDCAT. In his address, Prof. Rathore emphasized that UHS managed the examination with transparency and in a peaceful environment, thanking Allah Almighty for this achievement. He praised the dedication and teamwork of the faculty, staff, and students and announced an honorarium for the university staff in recognition of their efforts.

