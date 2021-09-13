UrduPoint.com

UK Accuses French Biotech Valneva Of Breaching Contract, Terminates Supply Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:34 PM

UK Accuses French Biotech Valneva of Breaching Contract, Terminates Supply Deal

The United Kingdom accused French biotech company Valneva of breaching the COVID-19 vaccine supply contract and has informed the manufacturer that their agreement has been terminated, the French company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The United Kingdom accused French biotech company Valneva of breaching the COVID-19 vaccine supply contract and has informed the manufacturer that their agreement has been terminated, the French company said on Monday.

"Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government ("HMG") in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001," Valneva said.

The statement added that the UK blamed Valneva of breaking "its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this."

According to their contract, the UK government was allowed to terminate the agreement.

Currently, the French company is carrying out Phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and the results are due to be released early in the fourth quarter of the year.

"Valneva continues to be committed to the development of VLA2001 and will increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic," the company concluded.

Back in February, Britain ordered 100 million vaccine doses from Valneva for 2021 and 2022. The French Biotech company started manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine in Scotland at the end of January.

Valneva SE develops and commercializes vaccines for infectious diseases. During their previous Phase 1 and 2 vaccine trials, the company reported positive results.

Related Topics

Company United Kingdom January February From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

German shares record small gains at start of tradi ..

German shares record small gains at start of trading on Monday

2 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill 12 in attack on Nigeria military base ..

Gunmen kill 12 in attack on Nigeria military base in northwest: security sources ..

2 minutes ago
 Shops sealed, fine imposed on profiteering

Shops sealed, fine imposed on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 CM for timely completion of KICHCH

CM for timely completion of KICHCH

2 minutes ago
 Over 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear W ..

Over 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear Weapons - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of M ..

Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of Month for August

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.