UK Accuses French Biotech Valneva of Breaching Contract, Terminates Supply Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The United Kingdom accused French biotech company Valneva of breaching the COVID-19 vaccine supply contract and has informed the manufacturer that their agreement has been terminated, the French company said on Monday.

"Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government ("HMG") in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001," Valneva said.

The statement added that the UK blamed Valneva of breaking "its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this."

According to their contract, the UK government was allowed to terminate the agreement.

Currently, the French company is carrying out Phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and the results are due to be released early in the fourth quarter of the year.

"Valneva continues to be committed to the development of VLA2001 and will increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic," the company concluded.

Back in February, Britain ordered 100 million vaccine doses from Valneva for 2021 and 2022. The French Biotech company started manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine in Scotland at the end of January.

Valneva SE develops and commercializes vaccines for infectious diseases. During their previous Phase 1 and 2 vaccine trials, the company reported positive results.