MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The UK Department for Transport on Friday announced that four countries - Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, and the Philippines - would be added to England's COVID-19 "red list" as part of efforts to limit the spread of new variants of the disease.

"Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh have been added to England's red list to protect the country against new variants of coronavirus (COVID-19), at a critical time for the vaccine programme," the Department for Transport said in a statement, citing the strains first identified in South Africa and Brazil.

From 03:00 GMT on April 9, foreign nationals who have spent time in one of the four aforementioned countries will be denied entry if they attempt to travel to the United Kingdom.

UK and Irish citizens, as well as permanent residents, will be required to spend 10 days in mandatory hotel quarantine if they travel from Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, or the Philippines.

More than 30 countries are currently on England's COVID-19 "red list." Ministers have faced pressure to include a number of European countries, such as France, amid a surge in new cases on the continent, although the government has said that it is not planning this measure at the current time.