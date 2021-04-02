UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Adds Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, Philippines To England's COVID-19 'Red List'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:24 PM

UK Adds Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, Philippines to England's COVID-19 'Red List'

The UK Department for Transport on Friday announced that four countries - Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, and the Philippines - would be added to England's COVID-19 "red list" as part of efforts to limit the spread of new variants of the disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The UK Department for Transport on Friday announced that four countries - Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, and the Philippines - would be added to England's COVID-19 "red list" as part of efforts to limit the spread of new variants of the disease.

"Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh have been added to England's red list to protect the country against new variants of coronavirus (COVID-19), at a critical time for the vaccine programme," the Department for Transport said in a statement, citing the strains first identified in South Africa and Brazil.

From 03:00 GMT on April 9, foreign nationals who have spent time in one of the four aforementioned countries will be denied entry if they attempt to travel to the United Kingdom.

UK and Irish citizens, as well as permanent residents, will be required to spend 10 days in mandatory hotel quarantine if they travel from Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, or the Philippines.

More than 30 countries are currently on England's COVID-19 "red list." Ministers have faced pressure to include a number of European countries, such as France, amid a surge in new cases on the continent, although the government has said that it is not planning this measure at the current time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh France Hotel Ireland Brazil United Kingdom South Africa Philippines Kenya April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan traders hails extension in ATTA for nex ..

1 minute ago

Nine criminals held in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Russia Will Have to Take Extra Security Measures i ..

1 minute ago

1925 employees opt for VSS from PIACL: National As ..

5 minutes ago

Israeli Forces Thwart Another Drug Smuggling Attem ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey to be completed by June this year: D ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.