UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-based Plastic Surgeons Conduct 45 Surgeries At Burns Centre

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:57 PM

UK-based plastic surgeons conduct 45 surgeries at Burns Centre

United Kingdom-based three plastic surgeon conducted 45 surgeries in recently concluded 6th plastic surgery workshop at Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :United Kingdom-based three plastic surgeon conducted 45 surgeries in recently concluded 6th plastic surgery workshop at Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre.

Dr Abid Rasheed, Dr Azhar Iqbal and Dr Waseem Saeed conducted the surgeries and held training workshops for Pakistani doctors during their tour.

Dr Bilal Saeed, an associate professor at the Centre, told APP on Friday that the surgeons examined around 300 patients besides two interactive sessions.

Sharing details, he said that first-ever DIEP Flap for breast reconstruction and utility of INTEGRA (Dermal skin substitute) were conducted by the plastic surgeons.

The plastic surgeon stated that tissue expansion and burn special dressing Acticoat were also performed in addition to congenital hand surgeries.

He said that Dr Azhar conducted nasal and facial surgery, Dr Abid conducted fat grafting and Dr Wasim operated upon congenital hands.

These operations were conducted free of charge, Dr Bilal stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fat

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

25 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

31 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

46 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

49 minutes ago

Rawalpinid Model Courts dispose of 956 cases

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.