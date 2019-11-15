UK-based plastic surgeons conduct 45 surgeries at Burns Centre

United Kingdom-based three plastic surgeon conducted 45 surgeries in recently concluded 6th plastic surgery workshop at Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :United Kingdom-based three plastic surgeon conducted 45 surgeries in recently concluded 6th plastic surgery workshop at Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre.

Dr Abid Rasheed, Dr Azhar Iqbal and Dr Waseem Saeed conducted the surgeries and held training workshops for Pakistani doctors during their tour.

Dr Bilal Saeed, an associate professor at the Centre, told APP on Friday that the surgeons examined around 300 patients besides two interactive sessions.

Sharing details, he said that first-ever DIEP Flap for breast reconstruction and utility of INTEGRA (Dermal skin substitute) were conducted by the plastic surgeons.

The plastic surgeon stated that tissue expansion and burn special dressing Acticoat were also performed in addition to congenital hand surgeries.

He said that Dr Azhar conducted nasal and facial surgery, Dr Abid conducted fat grafting and Dr Wasim operated upon congenital hands.

These operations were conducted free of charge, Dr Bilal stated.