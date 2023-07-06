Open Menu

UK, BioNTech Sign Deal On New Cancer Vaccine Trials

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

UK, BioNTech sign deal on new cancer vaccine trials

The UK has signed an agreement with German biotechnology company BioNTech for "ground-breaking new cancer treatments." The government in a statement on Wednesday said building on a January MoU, "the partnership will provide cancer patients with improved access to the latest cancer trials and therapies currently being developed

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):The UK has signed an agreement with German biotechnology company BioNTech for "ground-breaking new cancer treatments." The government in a statement on Wednesday said building on a January MoU, "the partnership will provide cancer patients with improved access to the latest cancer trials and therapies currently being developed." This includes UK-based clinical trials intended to help treat patients through the use of "precision immunotherapies which work by stimulating the immune system to recognise and eliminate cancer cells." The aim is to provide access to personalized treatments for up to 10,000 patients by 2030, the press release said.

BioNTech has already begun conducting clinical trials in the UK, and also plans to set up new laboratories in Cambridge.

"This landmark new agreement takes us one step closer to delivering life-saving new cancer treatments for thousands of patients right across the country," said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He added that personalized cancer vaccines have the potential to "completely revolutionize" the way of treating cancer.

Ugur Sahin, the company's CEO and co-founder, said: "If successful, this collaboration has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with cancer not just in the UK, but also worldwide."

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Company Cambridge United Kingdom January Cancer Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration o ..

Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 minutes ago
 Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard ..

Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard user rights

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's de ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's desecration, an attempt to beget ..

16 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop ..

Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop to 7 pct in July

22 minutes ago
 Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

43 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

51 minutes ago
Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Isl ..

Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Island in Okinawa Prefecture - Re ..

22 minutes ago
 Western world should take effective measures to pr ..

Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia: Ahsan Bakh ..

22 minutes ago
 Holy Quran: a living miracle, perfect guidance tow ..

Holy Quran: a living miracle, perfect guidance towards the right path

5 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

1 hour ago
 Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

1 hour ago
 Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

2 hours ago

More Stories From Health