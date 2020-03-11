UrduPoint.com
UK Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rise To 373

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:47 PM

As of Tuesday morning, 373 patients in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, marking an increase of 54 in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health and Social Care

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :As of Tuesday morning, 373 patients in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, marking an increase of 54 in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Six patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, said the department.

The sixth patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions, the West Hertfordshire Hospital NHS Trust confirmed.

"It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun," said Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a second meeting of the government's COBRA emergency committee to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We remain in the contain phase of the outbreak but...our scientists think containment is extremely unlikely to work on its own and that is why we are making extensive preparations for a move to the delay phase," Johnson told reporters after the emergency meeting.

The government's action plan to tackle the spread of the virus includes: containing the virus, delaying its spread, researching its origins and cure, and finally mitigating the impact should the virus becomes more widespread.

If the government moves to the "delay stage", it would see school and museum and gallery closures as well as cancellation of major sporting events.

