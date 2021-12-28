UK coronavirus cases top 12 million

UrduPoint.com

Britain has reported another 98,515 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 12,209,991, according to official figures released Monday

The country also reported a further 143 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 148,003, with 8,240 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

According to the figures, England had its highest ever daily total of COVID cases on Christmas Day. A total of 113,628 cases were recorded on Dec. 25, two days after hitting the previous record of 107,055 cases.

Figures are not available from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland due to the holiday period. As experts have noted, data around Christmas may not give a true picture of the situation, not least as people may be less likely to have a COVID test.

