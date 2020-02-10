UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Declares New Preventative Measures To Meet 'Imminent' Coronavirus Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

UK Declares New Preventative Measures to Meet 'Imminent' Coronavirus Threat

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday announced the establishment of new measures to control the spread of a novel strain of coronavirus, saying it constituted a significant threat to public health in the United Kingdom, a government statement read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday announced the establishment of new measures to control the spread of a novel strain of coronavirus, saying it constituted a significant threat to public health in the United Kingdom, a government statement read.

"In accordance with Regulation 3, the Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel Coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus," the statement read.

As part of the new measures to combat the deadly new virus, the health secretary announced that Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside and Kents Hill Park conference center in the city of Milton Keynes will act as "isolated" treatment and quarantine facilities.

Hancock also declared that China's city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, and the Hubei province where it is located are "infected areas."

The new measures will allow health officials to enforce mandatory quarantine for any person suspected of carrying the virus, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing a health department spokesman.

On Sunday, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty confirmed that a fourth person in the country has been infected with the novel strain of coronavirus. According to health officials, the individual contracted the virus in France.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the city of Wuhan in late December. So far, the virus has infected over 40,600 people worldwide, killing 910 people. There are 38 confirmed cases of the virus in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe China France Wuhan Hancock United Kingdom December Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

4 minutes ago

20 years old boy commits suicide in Mananwala

2 minutes ago

Defamation campaign against Sehgal deplored

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces ne ..

2 minutes ago

UN Arbitration to Be Launched If US Visas Issue No ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese yuan weakens last week

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.