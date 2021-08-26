UrduPoint.com

UK Doctors Told To Ration Blood Tests Because Of Collection Tube Shortage - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:23 PM

UK Doctors Told to Ration Blood Tests Because of Collection Tube Shortage - Reports

Doctors in the UK have been advised to temporarily ration non-essential blood tests due to a shortage of sample collection tubes in the country, UK media reported on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Doctors in the UK have been advised to temporarily ration non-essential blood tests due to a shortage of sample collection tubes in the country, UK media reported on Thursday.

According to Sky news broadcaster, the National Health Service in England and Wales has issued guidance on this regard after their main supplier of vials warned of serious supply chains issues across the UK following an unprecedented demand for tubes for COVID-19 patients.

The guidance advised doctors to scale back some screening for blood disorders, pre-diabetes, and allergies, in addition to deferring routine infertility testing for all patients under the age of 35.

A spokesman for the UK Department of Health and Social Care quoted by the Mirror newspaper said that authorities are working to ensure the temporary situation has minimal impact on patient care, but the British Medical Association announced it had raised concern with the NHS about the consequences of delayed diagnosis due to these shortages.

The UK doctors' trade union said in a statement that the medical staff needed to know that they are protected from any possible negligence claims.

Related Topics

Shortage Wales United Kingdom Media All From Blood

Recent Stories

Qatar Helps Evacuate Over 40,000 People From Afgha ..

Qatar Helps Evacuate Over 40,000 People From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Six arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Six arrested for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia's business confidence weakens in Q3 due t ..

Malaysia's business confidence weakens in Q3 due to pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Scotland drops case on extraditing Catalan separat ..

Scotland drops case on extraditing Catalan separatist to Spain

4 minutes ago
 Accused involved in firing on police arrested

Accused involved in firing on police arrested

4 minutes ago
 SSU team showcases in world extreme shooting compe ..

SSU team showcases in world extreme shooting competition 2021 at Wiechlice, Pola ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.