MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Funeral homes in the United Kingdom are awaiting clear guidance from the government on how to bury or cremate those who have died after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the National Association of Funeral Directors CEO Jon Levett told the Sky news broadcaster on Tuesday.

"It's only fair that funeral directors are given a very clear national policy, otherwise we are going to get a very confused picture and it's not fair on bereaved families not to have clarity at such a difficult for them," Levett told the broadcaster.

Government officials are meeting with representatives from the country's funeral directors, cemeteries and crematoria on Tuesday to establish measures that may impact funeral services during the outbreak, the broadcaster reported.

Potential measures could see a limit on the number of people permitted to attend funeral services and a ban on open caskets in funeral homes. Such actions were proposed by the Irish Association of Funeral Directors this past week.

"If there are restrictions on the number of people at gatherings, the bereaved need to know exactly what they can do and funeral directors need to be able to give a very clear picture," Levett said to the broadcaster.

On Monday, the UK government published its latest guidance on social distancing as COVID-19 continues to spread. Authorities urged the public to avoid large gatherings and those aged 70 or over have been advised to self-isolate.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care has stopped officially reporting the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. The last official report, released on Sunday, stated that the death toll was 35.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced in the House of Commons on Monday that the death toll has risen to 53 since the start of the outbreak. Regional health authorities in the UK later in the day confirmed that two more people died after contracting COVID-19.