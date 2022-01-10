UrduPoint.com

UK Government Urges Pregnant Women To Get COVID-19 Vaccine 'As Soon As Possible'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 03:38 PM

UK Government Urges Pregnant Women to Get COVID-19 Vaccine 'As Soon As Possible'

The UK government on Monday launched a new public health campaign urging pregnant women to get vaccinated "as soon as possible" against COVID-19 as recent data show that almost all pregnant women admitted to hospital with the disease last year had not been vaccinated

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The UK government on Monday launched a new public health campaign urging pregnant women to get vaccinated "as soon as possible" against COVID-19 as recent data show that almost all pregnant women admitted to hospital with the disease last year had not been vaccinated.

"Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most important things a pregnant woman can do this year to keep herself and her baby as safe from this virus as possible," Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care and honorary consultant obstetrician, was quoted as saying.

The expert said that they now have "extensive evidence" to show that the vaccines are safe and that the risks posed by COVID-19 are far greater.

According to the health department, data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System shows 96.

3% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms between May and October 2021 were unvaccinated, and a third of them required respiratory support.

Around 1 in 5 women who are hospitalised with the virus need to be delivered preterm to help them recover and 1 in 5 of their babies need care in the neonatal unit, the campaign urging pregnant women to get their first, second and booster vaccine claims.

The new advertising drive on social media and radio stations will share testimonies of pregnant women who have had the vaccine to keep themselves safe.

Since April 2021, when pregnant women in the United Kingdom were offered the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, around 84,000 of them have received one dose and more than 80,000 have received the recommended two doses, the department said.

Related Topics

Social Media United Kingdom April May October Women All From Government Share

Recent Stories

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

11 minutes ago
 Strange to Hear US Not Understanding What is Happe ..

Strange to Hear US Not Understanding What is Happening in Kazakhstan - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Welcomes Fact That Moscow Agreed to NA ..

Stoltenberg Welcomes Fact That Moscow Agreed to NATO-Russia Council

2 minutes ago
 India Launches Booster Vaccination As Daily COVID- ..

India Launches Booster Vaccination As Daily COVID-19 Incidence Exceeds 179,000 C ..

2 minutes ago
 Four arrested for torturing elderly woman

Four arrested for torturing elderly woman

2 minutes ago
 Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored ..

Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.