UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Considering One-Time Payment For Nurses Ahead Of January Strike - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 07:17 PM

UK Gov't Considering One-Time Payment for Nurses Ahead of January Strike - Reports

The UK government is considering a one-time payment for nurses to prevent a new strike in January despite its previous reluctance to grant financial rewards to striking workers, SkyNews reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The UK government is considering a one-time payment for nurses to prevent a new strike in January despite its previous reluctance to grant financial rewards to striking workers, SkyNews reported on Monday.

The broadcaster said, without citing any sources, that the government was warming up to the proposal of Health Secretary Steve Barclay to give nurses a one-time payment to cover the increased cost of living, which he proposed in December ahead of the first wave of nurses' strikes.

The UK government initially rejected the proposal, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refrained earlier in the day from explicitly denying or confirming that the government brought it back to the table and merely said that "talks are happening," as quoted in the report.

Nurses across the United Kingdom will go on a new strike on January 18-19 demanding a pay raise for the 2022 financial year ending in April, after the government rejected this idea and stated it was only opened to negotiations on pay rises for the next year.

The Royal College of Nursing union stated it would cancel the strike if the government raised wages by 10% for this financial year, which is 9% lower than its initial demands, but stressed that other options would not be accepted, according to SkyNews.

Cabinet ministers will reportedly meet with teachers' and railroad workers' unions today to discuss wages, however, the decision on the matter is unlikely to be made immediately.

Additionally, 45,000 members of the doctors' union are going to launch their own strike action in response to the government's reluctance to give them substantial pay rises, the broadcaster said. The union has stated its members, mainly junior doctors, have been experiencing constantly shrinking real wages, which have dropped by 26.1% since the 2008 financial year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom January April December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelF ..

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hopes to mu ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hopes to muster worth $8 bn international ..

3 minutes ago
 Murder accused held in Taxila

Murder accused held in Taxila

7 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in accident in wah Cantt

Motorcyclist killed in accident in wah Cantt

7 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to slowdown population growth in ..

Efforts underway to slowdown population growth in RWP

7 minutes ago
 Mepco to outsource 26 feeders to DI Khan, Rahimyar ..

Mepco to outsource 26 feeders to DI Khan, Rahimyar Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.