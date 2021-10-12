UrduPoint.com

UK Govt Fumbled Start Of Covid Crisis: MPs' Probe

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:43 PM

UK govt fumbled start of Covid crisis: MPs' probe

British government delays locking down society when Covid-19 hit last year were "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history, a parliamentary report said Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :British government delays locking down society when Covid-19 hit last year were "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history, a parliamentary report said Tuesday.

In a damning assessment, a cross-party group of British MPs found government pandemic planning was too focused on flu and had failed to learn the lessons from the prior Sars, Mers and Ebola outbreaks.

The study, published by two parliamentary watchdog committees after months of hearings, comes ahead of an independent public inquiry into the government's coronavirus handling due to begin next year.

Britain has been hit hard by the crisis, with nearly 138,000 Covid-19 deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than other nations.

MPs on two parliamentary committees said the government had waited too long to push through lockdown measures in early 2020.

Leading advisors had pushed a "deliberate policy" to take a "gradual and incremental approach" to interventions such as social distancing, isolation and lockdowns, said the report.

That approach had been proved "wrong" and cost lives, they noted.

"Decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic -- and the advice that led to them -- rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced," they wrote.

There was a "policy approach of fatalism about the prospects for Covid in the community", which contributed to the failures.

Government planning for a pandemic was also misplaced and too "narrowly and inflexibly based on a flu model", while ministers and advisers were accused of "groupthink" by some experts, according to the report.

"The Government took seriously scientific advice but there should have been more challenge from all to the early UK consensus that delayed a more comprehensive lockdown," it stated.

Britain had also been too slow to introduce the isolation of infected people and their households, and mistakenly implemented "light-touch border controls" only on countries with high Covid rates.

The panel took evidence from a range of figures, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who assailed his ex-boss's handling of the crisis.

Johnson has also faced criticism over his refusal to start the public inquiry sooner.

The British leader announced in May that the probe would go ahead and examine his government's actions "as rigorously and as candidly as possible and to learn every lesson for the future".

But he has refused to allow it to begin before spring next year, arguing the inquiry could hamper the country's ongoing pandemic response.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom March May Border 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results - collate ..

Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results - collated

43 seconds ago
 Afghan evacuees arrive in Spain

Afghan evacuees arrive in Spain

44 seconds ago
 Werner double sees Germany qualify for Qatar World ..

Werner double sees Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup

47 seconds ago
 Russia, France, Germany may meet on Ukraine

Russia, France, Germany may meet on Ukraine

49 seconds ago
 Red Sox sting Rays to advance in MLB playoffs

Red Sox sting Rays to advance in MLB playoffs

17 minutes ago
 NFL: Results and standings

NFL: Results and standings

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.