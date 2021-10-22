UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't To Keep COVID Booster Jab Timing Unless Advised Otherwise By Experts - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:51 PM

UK Gov't to Keep COVID Booster Jab Timing Unless Advised Otherwise by Experts - Minister

The UK government will maintain the six-month time period between the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster injection unless advised otherwise by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the minister of state for care, Gillian Keegan, said on Friday, following reports that the gap will be cut to five months

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The UK government will maintain the six-month time period between the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster injection unless advised otherwise by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the minister of state for care, Gillian Keegan, said on Friday, following reports that the gap will be cut to five months.

"At the moment it is six months, that is what we have been told and that plan is in place and has been in place for about five weeks now," Keegan told Sky news broadcaster.

The Care secretary said, however, that the JCVI is "continually looking at the data" and the government will do "whatever they say.

"

In September, the government began to offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people aged over 50, care home and frontline health workers and people with health conditions.

The six-month wait had initially been implemented because it was deemed to be the right time to restore waning immunity.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the interval might be reduced to five months to speed up the rollout in winter, amid growing concern over the recent increase in coronavirus positive cases that saw the United Kingdom reporting on Thursday over 50,000 new infections for the first time since July.

Related Topics

Immunity United Kingdom July September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Benefits of devaluing rupee less then disadvantage ..

Benefits of devaluing rupee less then disadvantages: Mian Zahid Hussain

7 seconds ago
 Slovan Bratislava taste first victory in UEFA Conf ..

Slovan Bratislava taste first victory in UEFA Conference League

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland decides to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland decides to bat first against Namibia

8 minutes ago
 NATO Seeks to Turn Black Sea Into Confrontation Ar ..

NATO Seeks to Turn Black Sea Into Confrontation Area - Russian Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Abduction of LPR Official in Joint Control Center ..

Abduction of LPR Official in Joint Control Center Was Planned in Advance - LPR D ..

8 minutes ago
 China to strengthen IPR protection in emerging sec ..

China to strengthen IPR protection in emerging sectors

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.