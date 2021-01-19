UK Health Minister in Self-Isolation After Being in Contact With COVID-19 Case

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) UK Health Minister, Matt Hancock, announced on Tuesday that he will be self-isolating for the next six days after being alerted by the National Health Service COVID-19 app that he may have been exposed to coronavirus.

"Last night I was pinged by the NHS Coronavirus App, so that means I'll be self-isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday," Hancock said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The health secretary also said that self-isolation is the most important part of all the social distancing measures because "this is how we break the chain of transmission."

"I've got to work from home for the next six days and together, by doing this, by following this and all the other panoply of rules that we've had to put in place we can get through this and beat this virus," he stressed.

England and most parts of the United Kingdom has been put under a third lockdown for some weeks in another attempt to contain the spreading of a new COVID-19 wave that has been exacerbated by a new coronavirus variant identified in England.

As of Monday, the UK had recorded de 3,433, 494 COVID-19 cases and 89,860 deaths since the pandemic began, to become the worst-hit country in Europe and the fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.