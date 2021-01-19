UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Health Minister In Self-Isolation After Being In Contact With COVID-19 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:19 PM

UK Health Minister in Self-Isolation After Being in Contact With COVID-19 Case

UK Health Minister, Matt Hancock, announced on Tuesday that he will be self-isolating for the next six days after being alerted by the National Health Service COVID-19 app that he may have been exposed to coronavirus

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) UK Health Minister, Matt Hancock, announced on Tuesday that he will be self-isolating for the next six days after being alerted by the National Health Service COVID-19 app that he may have been exposed to coronavirus.

"Last night I was pinged by the NHS Coronavirus App, so that means I'll be self-isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday," Hancock said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The health secretary also said that self-isolation is the most important part of all the social distancing measures because "this is how we break the chain of transmission."

"I've got to work from home for the next six days and together, by doing this, by following this and all the other panoply of rules that we've had to put in place we can get through this and beat this virus," he stressed.

England and most parts of the United Kingdom has been put under a third lockdown for some weeks in another attempt to contain the spreading of a new COVID-19 wave that has been exacerbated by a new coronavirus variant identified in England.

As of Monday, the UK had recorded de 3,433, 494 COVID-19 cases and 89,860 deaths since the pandemic began, to become the worst-hit country in Europe and the fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.

Related Topics

India World Europe Twitter Hancock Brazil United Kingdom United States Mexico May Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Half of my dream has been fulfilled,’ says Ta ..

4 minutes ago

Premier signs decree unveiling revised rule on bus ..

1 minute ago

DC checks price, quality of vegetable in sukkur

1 minute ago

Domestic circulation key to economic recovery in P ..

1 minute ago

Thai woman handed record four-decade jail term for ..

1 minute ago

Last date for annual registration of basketball cl ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.