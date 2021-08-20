UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Friday the use of Ronapreve, the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to be used in the UK since the pandemic began

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Friday the use of Ronapreve, the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to be used in the UK since the pandemic began.

The health regulator said in a statement that clinical trial of the product developed by the US pharmaceutical Renegeron and the Swiss company Roche showed that the drug cocktail prevented infection, promote resolution of acute symptoms of the disease and reduce hospitalizations.

"This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle COVID-19 - in addition to our world-renowned vaccination programme and life-saving therapeutics dexamethasone and tocilizumab," UK Health Minister Sajid Javid was quoted as saying.

Javid said that the government was working "at pace" with the National Health Service and expert clinicians to ensure the monoclonal antibody treatment can be rolled out to patients as soon as possible.

According to the MHRA, Ronapreve acts at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the coronavirus and prevents it from gaining access to the cells of the respiratory system.