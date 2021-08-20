UrduPoint.com

UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal Antibody Treatment For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:26 PM

UK Health Regulator Approves Ronapreve Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Friday the use of Ronapreve, the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to be used in the UK since the pandemic began

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Friday the use of Ronapreve, the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to be used in the UK since the pandemic began.

The health regulator said in a statement that clinical trial of the product developed by the US pharmaceutical Renegeron and the Swiss company Roche showed that the drug cocktail prevented infection, promote resolution of acute symptoms of the disease and reduce hospitalizations.

"This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle COVID-19 - in addition to our world-renowned vaccination programme and life-saving therapeutics dexamethasone and tocilizumab," UK Health Minister Sajid Javid was quoted as saying.

Javid said that the government was working "at pace" with the National Health Service and expert clinicians to ensure the monoclonal antibody treatment can be rolled out to patients as soon as possible.

According to the MHRA, Ronapreve acts at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the coronavirus and prevents it from gaining access to the cells of the respiratory system.

Related Topics

Resolution Company United Kingdom From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new shor ..

Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video

51 minutes ago
 Four killed, several injured in Swabi firing

Four killed, several injured in Swabi firing

5 minutes ago
 Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spik ..

Lockdown Extended in Sydney as COVID-19 Cases Spike - New South Wales Premier

5 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 20,992 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence

Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.