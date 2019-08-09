UrduPoint.com
UK Health Watchdog Refuses To Back Cannabis To Help Treat Severe Epilepsy

The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Thursday refused to approve the use of medical cannabis in children with treatment-resistant epilepsy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Thursday refused to approve the use of medical cannabis in children with treatment-resistant epilepsy.

In a draft for consultation, the watchdog said that "the use of CBD [cannabidiol] for seizures associated with these syndromes was excluded from the guideline" on the National Health Service (NHS).

It argued there was "no good quality evidence" to suggest that plant-derived cannabinoids helped and recommended further research.

The government rescheduled some cannabis-based products last year to allow doctors to prescribe them to patients with epilepsy but prescriptions have been rare, according to media reports.

There are reportedly two children with NHS cannabis prescriptions for severe epilepsy in the United Kingdom, while parents of many others have been traveling to Europe to bring cannabis back illegally.

