UK Intelligence Warns Cybercriminals Exploit COVID-19 Outbreak To Launch Online Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

UK Intelligence Warns Cybercriminals Exploit COVID-19 Outbreak to Launch Online Attacks

Cybercriminals are exploiting citizens' concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom, the country's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Cybercriminals are exploiting citizens' concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom, the country's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned on Monday.

"Individuals in the UK have also been targeted by Coronavirus-themed phishing emails with infected attachments containing fictitious 'safety measures,'" the NCSC said in a statement.

The agency reported an increase in COVID-19-themed websites indicating that criminals are trying to use the current outbreak in perpetrating cyber attacks.

"These attacks are versatile and can be conducted through various media, adapted to different sectors and monetised via multiple means, including ransomware, credential theft, bitcoin or fraud," the NCSC added.

As early as February, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against opening phishing emails sent by criminals pretending to be WHO.�

