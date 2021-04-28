UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour Says Government Could Do Far More To Help India Tackle COVID-19 Wave

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

UK Labour Says Government Could Do Far More to Help India Tackle COVID-19 Wave

UK Labour Party lawmaker and shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said on Wednesday that the Conservative government could do "far more" to help India tackle the current spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, recalling that the South Asian country had stepped forward when the UK appealed for help a year ago

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) UK Labour Party lawmaker and shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said on Wednesday that the Conservative government could do "far more" to help India tackle the current spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, recalling that the South Asian country had stepped forward when the UK appealed for help a year ago.

The UK government sent to India on Sunday more than 600 pieces of life-saving medical equipment including ventilators and oxygen concentrators. The Indian COVID-19 figures have been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases, while the official death toll topped 200,000 on Wednesday.

"There is far more we can do. We sent 600 pieces of surplus equipment over on Sunday but we could do far more," Nandy told Sky news.

The opposition lawmaker said that the UK is a world leader in genome sequencing and epidemiology, so it can "map and track variants" of SARS-CoV-2 which would not only help to get what is happening in India under control, but also help make sure that those strains do no spread to other parts of the world.

"Don�t forget this is a country that is 20 percent of the world�s population. This is really now a global emergency," she stressed.

Nandy said that she would ask Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab later on Wednesday whether the UK has any surplus doses of COVID-19 vaccines that could be sent to India, but that the immediate issue is to help the Indian government solve their shortage of oxygen, oxygen canisters and ventilators.

"There is very, very immediate help that we could send," she continued, noting that when the UK appealed to the world for help "because we were so woefully unprepared for this pandemic," it was the Indian government who released the export of 3 million packets of paracetamol.

"They stepped up for us in our hour of need and we absolutely need to step up for them," Nandy added.

Multiple countries, including Russia, have pledged their support to the beleaguered Indian people, who are struggling to contain the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

India Shortage World Russia United Kingdom Sunday Government Asia Million Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance to host ‘Zayed: A Source ..

4 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

9 minutes ago

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

19 minutes ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

19 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

19 minutes ago

Daily virus tests for athletes at Tokyo Olympics: ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.