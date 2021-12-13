UK launches huge booster programme in race against Omicron

Britain on Monday launched an ambitious Covid booster shot programme to combat what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron infections

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Britain on Monday launched an ambitious Covid booster shot programme to combat what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron infections.

London sounded the alarm on Sunday by raising the national Covid Alert Level because of high levels and rising rates of transmission of the virus mutation.

Johnson then gave a rare televised address, warning of a gathering storm that required urgent action to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed in the weeks ahead.

"We are clearly once again in a race between the virus and the vaccine", Health Secretary Sajid Javid told BBC radio on Monday, promising to "throw everything" at the scheme.

All adults will now be able to receive a third dose of a Covid vaccine by the end of December after the government brought forward its deadline by one month.

But in a sign of huge demand, the National Health Service (NHS) vaccination booking site crashed and users requesting rapid testing kits were told they were out of stock.

The "turbocharged" booster programme has seen military planners asked to set up and run extra vaccination centres around the clock.

Some 500,000 booster jabs were given on Saturday but to hit the new deadline that number will have to be doubled every day for the rest of the year to slow the spread.

Javid said there had been a "phenomenal growth" in Omicron infections since it was first detected in Britain at the end of November.

But concerns have mounted about a new wave because of indications that two jabs are less effective against infection than three.

There were 1,239 confirmed cases of the variant recorded on Sunday and scientists have said numbers are doubling every two to three days.

Vaccination rates are high in Britain, with more than 81 percent or 46.7 million of those aged 12 and over having had a second jab.

Some 23 million or 40 percent have so far had a booster.