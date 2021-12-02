UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Doses Enough for 2 Years - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United Kingdom has secured over 110 million shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against the coronavirus to cover the immunization efforts for two years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"Today the UK has ordered 114 million more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the next two years, future proofing our lifesaving vaccine programme," Johnson tweeted.

The vaccines will be bound to modifications in line with possible new variants of the coronavirus, he added.

The UK began a nationwide vaccination campaign in early December 2020. To date, some 76% of the country's population have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, and some 69% have completed the vaccination course. In addition, some 27% of the population have been administered booster shots, according to the UK government.