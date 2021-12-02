UrduPoint.com

UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Doses Enough For 2 Years - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:36 PM

UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Doses Enough for 2 Years - Prime Minister

The United Kingdom has secured over 110 million shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against the coronavirus to cover the immunization efforts for two years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United Kingdom has secured over 110 million shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against the coronavirus to cover the immunization efforts for two years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"Today the UK has ordered 114 million more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the next two years, future proofing our lifesaving vaccine programme," Johnson tweeted.

The vaccines will be bound to modifications in line with possible new variants of the coronavirus, he added.

The UK began a nationwide vaccination campaign in early December 2020. To date, some 76% of the country's population have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, and some 69% have completed the vaccination course. In addition, some 27% of the population have been administered booster shots, according to the UK government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom December 2020 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afg ..

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afghanistan as hunger increases

5 minutes ago
 Foreign investment being attracted by promoting re ..

Foreign investment being attracted by promoting religious tourism: CM's Aide

4 minutes ago
 ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit argum ..

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit arguments in disqualification case

24 minutes ago
 Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations ..

Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations With US in Doha

12 minutes ago
 Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China ..

Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China events over Peng

12 minutes ago
 Three arrested for cattle theft in faisalabad

Three arrested for cattle theft in faisalabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.