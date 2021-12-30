UrduPoint.com

UK Pledges To Provide $141Mln To Help Vulnerable Countries Fight Omicron

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 03:17 PM

UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable Countries Fight Omicron

The UK government has pledged 105 million ($141.7 million) in emergency aid to help vulnerable countries, particularly in Africa, fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The UK government has pledged 105 million ($141.7 million) in emergency aid to help vulnerable countries, particularly in Africa, fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

"The UK is providing vital assistance to help tackle the spread of new variants around the world. This is key to securing our freedom and ending this pandemic once and for all," UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement released by her office on Wednesday evening.

The fund will be used to increase testing capacities and improve access to oxygen supplies for ventilators.

It will also help to provide hygiene advice, products and access to hand-washing facilities, and for deep cleaning in schools, health centers and other public places.

The foreign secretary also confirmed that the UK has delivered over 30 million COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries this year, as part of its commitment to donate 100 million doses around the world.

The official statement added that 24.6 million doses were donated to COVAX, the international initiative aimed at ensuring an equitable and fair distribution of vaccines worldwide, while the remaining 5.5 million doses were given directly to countries in need including Kenya, Jamaica, and Indonesia.

Related Topics

Africa World Poor Indonesia United Kingdom Jamaica Kenya All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

23 minutes ago
 Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, ..

Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, China, Japan, S.Korea - Kreml ..

5 minutes ago
 North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Dr ..

North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Draft Budget - State Media

5 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Ma ..

Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Mali - FMaria Zakharova

5 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

8 minutes ago
 'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.