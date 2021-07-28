UK Pledges to Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Kenya

The United Kingdom will send 817,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership, the UK government announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United Kingdom will send 817,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership, the UK government announced on Wednesday.

"The UK will offer 817,000 vaccine doses to Kenya to support efforts to combat the pandemic, with the first 400,000 doses going this week," the government stated.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has arrived in London to co-host the Global education Summit, scheduled for Thursday. The summit is aimed at raising $5 billion over the next five years to encourage vulnerable children around the world to learn.

"As friends and allies, we are sharing UK vaccine doses to support Kenya's fight against the pandemic. From boosting economic growth to addressing climate change and getting girls into school, the UK and Kenya are working hand-in-hand to deliver a more secure and prosperous world," Johnson said.

The two countries are also set to discuss investment and business ties, boosting trade � which already amounts to $1.9 billion a year � regional security issues and scientific cooperation.

The Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership was agreed on in January 2020.

In June, Kenya announced continued restrictions in response to the pandemic, including curfew and a prohibition of public gatherings and celebrations. The vaccination drive in Kenya is sluggish, with 1,682,899 doses of COVID vaccines administered so far, which is enough to have vaccinated about 1.6% of the country's population, taking into account that every person needs two shots.