UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pledges To Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses To Kenya

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:26 PM

UK Pledges to Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Kenya

The United Kingdom will send 817,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership, the UK government announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United Kingdom will send 817,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership, the UK government announced on Wednesday.

"The UK will offer 817,000 vaccine doses to Kenya to support efforts to combat the pandemic, with the first 400,000 doses going this week," the government stated.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has arrived in London to co-host the Global education Summit, scheduled for Thursday. The summit is aimed at raising $5 billion over the next five years to encourage vulnerable children around the world to learn.

"As friends and allies, we are sharing UK vaccine doses to support Kenya's fight against the pandemic. From boosting economic growth to addressing climate change and getting girls into school, the UK and Kenya are working hand-in-hand to deliver a more secure and prosperous world," Johnson said.

The two countries are also set to discuss investment and business ties, boosting trade � which already amounts to $1.9 billion a year � regional security issues and scientific cooperation.

The Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership was agreed on in January 2020.

In June, Kenya announced continued restrictions in response to the pandemic, including curfew and a prohibition of public gatherings and celebrations. The vaccination drive in Kenya is sluggish, with 1,682,899 doses of COVID vaccines administered so far, which is enough to have vaccinated about 1.6% of the country's population, taking into account that every person needs two shots.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Education London United Kingdom Kenya January June 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

4 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

4 minutes ago

"White Snake 2" leads Chinese box office chart

4 minutes ago

Experts term hepatitis vaccination as need of hour ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

14 minutes ago

IMF report a slap on face of corrupt opposition, f ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.