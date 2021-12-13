- Home
- Health
- News
- UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contracting of Omicron COVID Strain - Reports
UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contracting Of Omicron COVID Strain - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:28 PM
UK Prime Minister said that at least one person died after contracting the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the PA news agency reported on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) UK Prime Minister said that at least one person died after contracting the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the PA news agency reported on Monday.
This is the first death reported among those infected with the Omicron strain.