UK record another 38.281 COVID cases

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Another 38,281 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 6,628,709, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also reported another 140 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,143. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, the latest data from a COVID study app showed that corona-virus cases in Britain have risen by nearly a fifth in a week.

According to ZOE COVID Study, which tracks positive cases in millions of users, on average there are currently 51,961 new daily cases, up 19 percent from 43,693 new cases recorded last week.

It's estimated there are currently 15,309 new daily symptomatic cases in fully vaccinated people in Britain. Cases in this group have been rising steadily for the last week and now make up 29.4 percent of the total new daily cases.

"Unfortunately, we're back in a position where cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all going up and the UK has the highest rates of COVID in Europe, despite our superior vaccination rates," said professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app.

The scientist said that the rise in cases is down to the nation "eagerly declaring freedom", removing most restrictions and giving the virus the "opportunity to spread".

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. More than 88 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 77 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

According to estimates by Public Health England, the British vaccination programme has directly prevented between 102,500 and 109,500 deaths. The latest figures suggest that the programme has prevented between 23.8 and 24.4 million infections.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.