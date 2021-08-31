UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 26,476 Coronavirus Cases

LONDON, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Another 26,476 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,757,650, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also reported another 48 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,485.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the British government has been preparing for a booster programme expected from next month, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) said such shots should be delayed to raise vaccination rates globally.

Earlier this month, the WHO called for a moratorium on COVID vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between wealthy and poor countries.

