UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 26,750 Corona-virus Cases

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:06 PM

UK records another 26,750 corona-virus cases

Another 26,750 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 6,267,437, according to official figures released Sunday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Another 26,750 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 6,267,437, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported another 61 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,953. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have received a COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 77 percent have had the second jab, according to the latest figures.

All young people aged 16 to 17 in England are to be offered a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 23 to give them the vital protection provided by the vaccine before returning to school in September, the British Health and Social Secretary Sajid Javid announced Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people in this age group have already been vaccinated at local vaccination sites and walk-in centers across England, and the drive to offer a first jab by the new date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity, according to the British Department of Health and Social Care.

"This will make sure everybody has the opportunity to get vital protection before returning to college or sixth form," said Javid.

The vaccines have already saved around 84,600 lives and prevented 23.4 million infections and 66,900 hospitalizations in England up to Aug. 6, according to the latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Russia China Immunity Died Germany Young Cambridge United States September Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

18 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

29 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

30 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

32 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

32 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.