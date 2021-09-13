UK records another 29,173 coronavirus cases

Another 29,173 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,226,276, according to official figures released Monday

LONDON, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Another 29,173 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,226,276, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also recorded another 56 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 134,200.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that coronavirus infection rates have remained level in England but increased in Wales and Scotland.

Rates have skyrocketed in Scotland, where schools reopen earlier than the rest of the country, and there are fears a return to the classroom could push up infections across the rest of the areas in Britain.