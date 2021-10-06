UK records another 33,869 corona-virus cases

UrduPoint.com

Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Another 33,869 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 7,967,985, according to official figures released Tuesday

LONDON, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 33,869 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 7,967,985, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also recorded another 166 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 137,152. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 6,747 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The data came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the latest corona-virus data suggested there is no need to deviate from his "plan A" for England.

"Plan A" means relying on the booster program plus test and trace, as opposed to "plan B" which could involve compulsory masks, social distancing and other measures outlined in the government's winter plan.

Meanwhile, British Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday defended tax rises and stressed the need to "fix" the nation's finances as the economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 90 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

