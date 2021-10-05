UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 35,077 Corona-virus Cases

Tue 05th October 2021

UK records another 35,077 corona-virus cases

Another 35,077 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 7,934,936, according to official figures released Monday

LONDON, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 35,077 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 7,934,936, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also recorded another 33 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 136,986. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 6,556 patients in hospital with COVID-19.The data came as the Britain scrapped its traffic light system for international travel, replacing it with just two categories: countries on the red list and everywhere else.

Those coming from countries not on the red list can enter the country without a pre-departure COVID-19 test, and they are not required to do a PCR test eight days after their arrival or isolate at home.

Instead, a single test is needed on the second day after arrival in the Britain.

Travelers from countries on the red list still have to to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel upon their arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, nearly 90 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

