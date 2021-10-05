UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

Another 35,077 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,934,936, according to official figures released Tuesday

LONDON, Oct. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Another 35,077 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,934,936, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also recorded another 33 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 136,986. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 6,556 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The data came as the Britain scrapped its traffic light system for international travel, replacing it with just two categories: countries on the red list and everywhere else.

Those coming from countries not on the red list can enter the country without a pre-departure COVID-19 test, and they are not required to do a PCR test eight days after their arrival or isolate at home. Instead, a single test is needed on the second day after arrival in the Britain.