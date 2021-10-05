UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 35,077 Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:14 PM

UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

Another 35,077 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,934,936, according to official figures released Tuesday

LONDON, Oct. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Another 35,077 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,934,936, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also recorded another 33 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 136,986. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 6,556 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The data came as the Britain scrapped its traffic light system for international travel, replacing it with just two categories: countries on the red list and everywhere else.

Those coming from countries not on the red list can enter the country without a pre-departure COVID-19 test, and they are not required to do a PCR test eight days after their arrival or isolate at home. Instead, a single test is needed on the second day after arrival in the Britain.

Related Topics

Died Traffic From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

2 minutes ago
 Hunerkada opens admission in music learning progra ..

Hunerkada opens admission in music learning programs

4 minutes ago
 Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics champi ..

Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships

4 minutes ago
 COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offl ..

COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offloaded public transport

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.