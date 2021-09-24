UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 36,710 Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:57 PM

Another 36,710 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,565,867, according to official figures released Thursday

LONDON, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Another 36,710 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,565,867, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another 182 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 135,803. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as figures from Public Health England found the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has dropped in all regions and in most age groups, except those aged five to 19, where there's a rise in infections.

In the seven days up to Sept. 19, case rates in those aged five to nine rose to 483.5 per 100,000, an increase of 24.1 percent on the previous week. For ages 10 to 19, cases have risen by 25 percent, to 756.2 per 100,000.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England has said that almost all child between the ages of 12 and 15 would get COVID-19 at some point without vaccination.

